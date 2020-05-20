South Africa

R1m abalone bust in Cape Town

20 May 2020 - 07:28 By Iavan Pijoos
Equipment used to process the abalone and over 1,000 units of dried abalone with an estimated value of R1.4m was found on the premises. File photo.
Equipment used to process the abalone and over 1,000 units of dried abalone with an estimated value of R1.4m was found on the premises. File photo.
Image: Saps

Two suspects were arrested after they were found in possession of abalone worth over R1m in Cape Town, the Hawks said on Wednesday.

The two, aged 43 and 54, were arrested at a processing facility in Milnerton by the Hawks on Tuesday, spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said.

Equipment used to process the abalone and over a 1,000 units of dried abalone with an estimated value of R1.4m was found on the premises.

The Hawks also recovered two vehicles.

The duo has been charged with contravening the Living Resource Marine Act and is expected to appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

MORE

Hawks uncover abalone worth close to R1m at Cape Town facility

Three people were arrested after the Hawks bust an abalone processing facility in Montague Gardens.
News
6 days ago

Cops, Cape Nature work together to seize rhino horn, indigenous plants

A clandestine operation by law enforcement authorities in Citrusdal led to the arrest of four men for the possession of rhino horn and indigenous ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Department's plans for staggered schooling gets the thumbs up South Africa
  2. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma slid into 'Zol' song producer's DMs: 'Well done on ... South Africa
  3. Schools might reopen in June except those in 'hot spots' News
  4. It's official: Schools will reopen on June 1 for matrics and grade 7s South Africa
  5. Life was better in quarantine, says Western Cape resident South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to school: Grade 7 and 12 pupils to return to class during lockdown
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X