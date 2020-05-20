Restaurant industry reeling as operators run at a loss despite deliveries being allowed

The Covid-19 pandemic could put a final nail in the coffin for the traditional sit-down restaurant business model in SA, say industry members.

Wendy Alberts, CEO of the Restaurants Association of SA (Rasa), said the extended lockdown has been detrimental to business - and that them being allowed to operate delivery services had not eased the pressure.

She said a group of restaurants was set to take the government to court in the battle to get back in business.

“We need them [government] to take us seriously. We have a lot of restaurants who want to take the government to court, at the moment we are still preparing our papers.

“We are trying to be respectful of the restrictions but at the same time we are running at a complete loss and we have absolutely no support. It’s not right. The whole industry is crippled,” Alberts said.