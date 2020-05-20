SA is on stage five out of eight in dealing with Covid-19, says Mkhize

As at Tuesday evening, SA had registered 17,200 cases of Covid-19 and recorded 312 deaths, with 7,960 recoveries.

The country's plan to combat the pandemic was outlined in an eight-stage programme that was revealed by the chair of the ministerial advisory group on Covid-19, Prof Salim Abdool Karim, last month when SA was on stage 4.

According to the plan, the first four stages are:

Stage 1: Preparation

Community education

Establishing lab capacity

Surveillance

Stage 2: Primary prevention

Social distancing and handwashing

Closing schools and reduced gathering

Close the borders to international travel

Stage 3: Lockdown

Intensifying curtailment of human interaction

Stage 4: Surveillance and active case-finding

The community response: door-to-door screening, testing, isolation and contact tracing

On Tuesday, Mkhize said SA was in stage 5 and also focusing on stages 6, 7 and 8.