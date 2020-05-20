South Africa

SA journalist flees to Lesotho after police beatings while on duty: Sanef

20 May 2020 - 21:22 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The South African National Editors’ Forum has expressed concern at the ill treatment of a journalist which was allegedly assaulted by police officers while on the job in the Free State.
The South African National Editors’ Forum has expressed concern at the ill treatment of a journalist which was allegedly assaulted by police officers while on the job in the Free State.
Image: iStock Images

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has expressed concern at the ill treatment of a journalist who was allegedly assaulted by police and has had to flee the country.

Sanef said the incident occurred on Friday near Lesotho, where Paul Nthoba was covering the visibility of police officers enforcing lockdown regulations.

“He was physically abused and beaten up in the township of Meqheleng, close to the Lesotho border. Following this traumatic incident, Nthoba went to the Ficksburg police station to lay a charge, but instead of being assisted by the police, he faced further abuse,” said Sanef.

Nthoba was allegedly prevented from opening an assault case and was instead told that he should be charged for contravening the Disaster Management Act.

“We understand Nthoba was further assaulted while in the charge office. He told Sanef that he decided to cross the border into Lesotho to seek refuge at the United Nations offices in Lesotho because he feared for his life.

Report into JMPD officers at Collins Khosa’s death to be finalised on Tuesday

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department said on Monday it had conducted an investigation into the officers who were at the scene when an Alexandra ...
News
2 days ago

“Following the assault, he has seen marked police vehicles patrolling his street and another parked in the street a few metres from his home, with no explanation. His family became extremely concerned and he decided to flee,” said the forum.

He has since been receiving protection from the UN office in Lesotho. The Lesotho government has placed him under quarantine due to coronavirus restrictions.

The forum said the officers who allegedly assaulted him remain on duty, despite a meeting with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Nthoba has pleaded for an assurance from Saps that he will be safe.

Sanef chairperson Mahlatse Mahlase echoed similar sentiments.

“We need the police to give assurance that he can return home and will be safe. It is unacceptable that a South African citizen must fear the very people who are supposed to protect him,” she said.

“We would also like to know what action the Saps will be taking against the police officers that remain on duty in the small town.”

Mahlase said the forum had been in contact with the policy ministry, which assured them that the matter would be taken up with the national and provincial police commissioners to be dealt with as a matter of urgency.

READ MORE:

Covid-19 victim journalist Lungile Tom laid to rest

The sombre send-off did not befit the affable cameraman. His colleagues from various newsrooms – whose lives he touched – could not attend.
News
1 day ago

WORLD PRESS FREEDOM DAY | SA editors concerned about Covid-19's financial threat to media

This while dozens of journalists have died of Covid-19 across the world
Politics
2 weeks ago

Sanef slams attack on SABC reporters by members of the public

A crew of SABC reporters in Durban was allegedly harassed and threatened by members of the public on Saturday while covering the lockdown.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Department's plans for staggered schooling gets the thumbs up South Africa
  2. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma slid into 'Zol' song producer's DMs: 'Well done on ... South Africa
  3. Schools might reopen in June except those in 'hot spots' News
  4. I can't guarantee that nobody will die: Angie Motshekga on reopening schools South Africa
  5. It's official: Schools will reopen on June 1 for matrics and grade 7s South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to school: Grade 7 and 12 pupils to return to class during lockdown
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X