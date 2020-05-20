SA journalist flees to Lesotho after police beatings while on duty: Sanef

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has expressed concern at the ill treatment of a journalist who was allegedly assaulted by police and has had to flee the country.

Sanef said the incident occurred on Friday near Lesotho, where Paul Nthoba was covering the visibility of police officers enforcing lockdown regulations.

“He was physically abused and beaten up in the township of Meqheleng, close to the Lesotho border. Following this traumatic incident, Nthoba went to the Ficksburg police station to lay a charge, but instead of being assisted by the police, he faced further abuse,” said Sanef.

Nthoba was allegedly prevented from opening an assault case and was instead told that he should be charged for contravening the Disaster Management Act.

“We understand Nthoba was further assaulted while in the charge office. He told Sanef that he decided to cross the border into Lesotho to seek refuge at the United Nations offices in Lesotho because he feared for his life.