SA ports permitting cruise liners to dock only for essentials or repatriation

Despite a ban on passenger liner operations, SA's ports are continuing to receive urgent requests from international cruise vessels to dock for fuel, supplies or the repatriation of local crew.

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) told TimesLIVE it has been considering requests from passenger liners “case by case”.

“None of the cruise liners currently calling have any passengers on board,” said Capt Sabelo Mdlalose, TNPA's acting chief harbour master. “The banning of passenger liner operations at a number of ports globally, including South Africa, because of Covid-19, has left the cruise industry in limbo.

“These vessels would have disembarked passengers several weeks ago elsewhere and their crews have had to remain on board for an extended period as the ships make their way across the globe.

“As the port landlord, we have a duty to assist ships requiring essential services like bunkering and replenishment of supplies, as this becomes an issue of safety of life at sea.

“However, we ensure that all safety precautions are taken and that a risk assessment is conducted for each vessel by the joint operations centre at each port,” said Mdlalose.