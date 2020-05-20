South Africa

School principals and cleaners back at work as Western Cape aims for June 1

20 May 2020 - 13:45 By Dave Chambers
SA's top matriculant from the class of 2019, Madelein Dippenaar, at Paarl Gimnasium High School with Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer on January 8 2020.
SA's top matriculant from the class of 2019, Madelein Dippenaar, at Paarl Gimnasium High School with Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer on January 8 2020.
Image: Esa Alexander

Nearly every school principal and cleaner in the Western Cape has returned to work to prepare for the arrival of pupils from June 1.

After basic education minister Angie Motshekga's announcement on Tuesday about the gradual reopening of schools, education MEC Debbie Schäfer said preparations in the Western Cape were progressing well amid understandable anxiety.

About 95% of principals and 94% of cleaners were back at work, she said, adding: “We cannot keep schools closed indefinitely.”

Safety and hygiene equipment being delivered to schools within the next week would include two masks for every pupil and staff member, hand sanitiser, liquid soap, cleaning materials and non-contact digital thermometers.

“Principals will also oversee the thorough cleaning of schools in preparation for school staff and learners to arrive,” said Schäfer. “The cleaning materials being delivered to schools include bleach, which is recommended by both South African and international health authorities for disinfecting surfaces.”

A list of comorbidities, such as hypertension, diabetes and TB, had been sent to schools, and parents whose children had them would be “offered the opportunity to oversee their children’s learning at home with the support of the department [of education] over the next few months, or until restrictions are lifted”.

Staff with comorbidities would need to provide a medical report about their condition, after which appropriate working arrangements or leave would be considered.

I can't guarantee that nobody will die: Angie Motshekga on reopening schools

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has told the country that she "cannot guarantee" that every single pupil will be safe from contracting ...
News
17 hours ago

Schäfer said school staff would be asked to screen pupils and colleagues by asking questions about symptoms and taking their temperature.

“This requires no medical expertise,” she said, and if staff did it, it would minimise the extra people on school premises. “It is important that schools devise a method to implement this as quickly as possible, to minimise loss of teaching time.”

With the phased return of pupils, physical distancing would be simple initially. “The difficulty arises when more grades return to school, and space becomes a problem,” said Schäfer.

“One of the key tasks of our returning senior management teams is to develop plans to teach in a new way, while the appropriate physical distance is maintained.

Why reopen schools? Because school is good for children: Motshekga

The longer schools stay closed, the higher the risk that pupils might never go back, the basic education minister warned on Tuesday.
News
19 hours ago

“We have no intention of relaxing the physical distancing requirement at schools. When this maximum number is exceeded in the phased return, we are currently determining which option will be implemented – be it grades attending class on alternate days, uses of school halls as classrooms, or any of the many helpful proposals we have received from officials and the public alike.”

Schäfer said the curriculum had been trimmed “to ensure that the essential concepts required for progression to the next grade are taught”.

She added: “This does not apply to matric, though, which will proceed as normal, with catch-up plans to be implemented. We do not plan to have 'matric camps' in the Western Cape.”

Schools had been sent “detailed lists of steps that need to be taken to prepare, and more will follow shortly, including how a school must deal with cases of Covid-19 in a school. We shall publish more detail regarding that once the document is finalised.”

MORE

IN QUOTES | Angie Motshekga on back to school, Covid-19 plan and training for educators

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced that grade 7 and 12 pupils will return to classrooms on June 1
Politics
5 hours ago

Concerns on reopening of schools dominate social media - 'it's not yet safe'

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said Grade 7 and 12 pupils would return to school on June 1
News
5 hours ago

It's official: Schools will reopen on June 1 for matrics and grade 7s

South African schools will reopen on June 1 - starting with grade 12 and 7 pupils.
News
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Department's plans for staggered schooling gets the thumbs up South Africa
  2. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma slid into 'Zol' song producer's DMs: 'Well done on ... South Africa
  3. Schools might reopen in June except those in 'hot spots' News
  4. I can't guarantee that nobody will die: Angie Motshekga on reopening schools South Africa
  5. It's official: Schools will reopen on June 1 for matrics and grade 7s South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to school: Grade 7 and 12 pupils to return to class during lockdown
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X