This is why wild animals have been added to the Meat Safety Act

Listing an animal in the schedule of the Meat Safety Act does not encourage the slaughter of those animals. Instead, it will allow regulators to have more control over how they are slaughtered for human and animal consumption.

This is according to the agriculture, land reform and rural development department, which sought to clarify the purpose of a proposed amendment to the Meat Safety Act to include wild animals.

In February, minister Thoko Didiza invited interested parties to submit written comments on the proposed amendments to schedule 1 of the act, listing the animals to which the act applies.

Animals in the current schedule are domesticated animals, which in addition to bovine animals, sheep, fowl and goat, also include donkey, horse, mule, ostrich and some wild animals.

New wild animals proposed to be added on the list include rhinoceros, giraffe and porcupine.