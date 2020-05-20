South Africa

WATCH | From vibrators to zol - six times Max Hurrell remixed funny moments from politicians

20 May 2020 - 15:04 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba is the latest politician to inspire a song by producer Max Hurrell.
Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba is the latest politician to inspire a song by producer Max Hurrell.
Image: MARK ANDREWS

Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba is the latest politician to inspire music producer and DJ Max Hurrell to create a catchy remix, after her viral moment of “passing gas” on national TV.

The MEC and the provincial health department said the video was “manipulated” and intended to paint her in a bad light. Department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo urged creatives “not to use their skills to insult or paint people in a bad light, they must use their freedom of expression well”, reported DispatchLIVE.

Watch the new remix below:

View this post on Instagram

I won’t see heaven

A post shared by Max Hurrell (@maxhurrell) on

Hurrell may have only recently gained fame after the remix of the hit song 'Zol' featuring Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, but he has been drawing inspiration from politicians for a while.

Here are five other funny hit songs from the producer:

'Shut up Steenhuisen' - President Cyril Ramaphosa 

View this post on Instagram

SHUT UP 🤣 Tell em’ Mr President

A post shared by Max Hurrell (@maxhurrell) on

'Hong hong' - Willie Madisha vs Naledi Pandor

View this post on Instagram

HONG HONG 🤣

A post shared by Max Hurrell (@maxhurrell) on

'Sit down before you get in' - Fikile Mbalula

View this post on Instagram

You sit down before you get in 😂

A post shared by Max Hurrell (@maxhurrell) on

'Vibrators or ventilators' - Jackson Mthembu

View this post on Instagram

VIBRATORS REMIX 😂 Enjoy!

A post shared by Max Hurrell (@maxhurrell) on

'When people zol' - Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

View this post on Instagram

WHEN PEOPLE ZOL 😂😂 What have I done 🤣

A post shared by Max Hurrell (@maxhurrell) on

MORE

'I didn’t expect it to go this far': Meet the producer behind hit 'Zol' song

Minister sees lighter side of DJ’s dance mix
Lifestyle
3 days ago

WATCH | Lockdown sensation 'When People Zol' featuring Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will lift your mood

Cape Town-based producer and DJ Max Hurrell opted to look on the bright side by creating a track from a statement by the Cogta minister.
News
1 week ago

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma wants a chat with producer behind the 'Zol' hit song

Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is looking for the guy behind the 'Zol' hit track
Politics
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Department's plans for staggered schooling gets the thumbs up South Africa
  2. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma slid into 'Zol' song producer's DMs: 'Well done on ... South Africa
  3. Schools might reopen in June except those in 'hot spots' News
  4. I can't guarantee that nobody will die: Angie Motshekga on reopening schools South Africa
  5. It's official: Schools will reopen on June 1 for matrics and grade 7s South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to school: Grade 7 and 12 pupils to return to class during lockdown
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X