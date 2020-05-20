WATCH | From vibrators to zol - six times Max Hurrell remixed funny moments from politicians
Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba is the latest politician to inspire music producer and DJ Max Hurrell to create a catchy remix, after her viral moment of “passing gas” on national TV.
The MEC and the provincial health department said the video was “manipulated” and intended to paint her in a bad light. Department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo urged creatives “not to use their skills to insult or paint people in a bad light, they must use their freedom of expression well”, reported DispatchLIVE.
Watch the new remix below:
Hurrell may have only recently gained fame after the remix of the hit song 'Zol' featuring Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, but he has been drawing inspiration from politicians for a while.
Here are five other funny hit songs from the producer:
'Shut up Steenhuisen' - President Cyril Ramaphosa
'Hong hong' - Willie Madisha vs Naledi Pandor
'Sit down before you get in' - Fikile Mbalula
'Vibrators or ventilators' - Jackson Mthembu
'When people zol' - Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma