Western Cape's Covid-19 toll a taste of things to come for all SA, says Abdool Karim

“When we look at the way an epidemic occurs, we have an eight-stage strategy. We have finished the first four - preparation; prevention; lockdown; and active case-finding with field workers looking for patients.

“We are now in stage five of going to hotspots, but that started in the Western Cape two weeks ago,” Karim, chair of the health ministry's advisory committee on Covid-19, told a webinar organised by the South African Clinical Trial Research Association.

In Cape Town, Khayelitsha Spar, Goal Supermarket in Delft and the GlaxoSmithKline factory in Epping seeded hotspots in which 552 tests produced 223 positive results.

That is a positivity rate of 40%, compared to a national average below 2%.

Karim said: “Everyone is asking, if we don’t have a problem, why are we sitting at home? But the fact is, we don't have a problem because we were sitting at home.”

He said it wasn’t a case of “trying to end the pandemic” or getting to a point where it was “out of control”.

The goal, simply, was to flatten the curve so that “the capacity exists to care for patients” when the clinical burden becomes heavy.