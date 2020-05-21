South Africa

30 more Covid-19 deaths recorded as cases climb towards 20,000

21 May 2020 - 15:28 By TimesLIVE
The number of Covid-19 cases in SA has climbed to 19,137, with 369 deaths recorded.
Image: SIMON MAINA / AFP

SA will soon hit 20,000 cases of Covid-19, as the number of confirmed cases climbed by more than 1,100 in the past 24 hours.

In a statement, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA has climbed to 19,137 by Thursday. This was a 1,136 jump from Wednesday's tally.

There were also 30 additional deaths recorded in the past 24-hour cycle, said Mkhize, taking the death toll to 369.

This is a developing story.

