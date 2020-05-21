'An angel who loved to laugh': mom demands to know why robbers killed her son, 13

The mother of a teenage boy who was suffocated and shot while she was working night shift says she needs answers from the killers.

Keitumetse Kigan Malefahlo, 13, was murdered by unknown robbers in his home in Klarinet, Emalahleni, in Mpumalanga, in the early hours of Tuesday in a house robbery.

The robbers fled with only a television set.

Brenda Malefahlo told the Sowetan she received a call from her neighbour who told her to rush home because something bad had happened.

She works shifts at a mine.

“I'm asking myself a lot of questions. What did my son do to these cruel men that made them kill him? I wish they can be arrested so that they can answer those questions. I want justice for my son,” said Malefahlo, weeping.