Artificial intelligence unmasks Covid-19 hotspots

The Vantage community screening app, which is used by a social impact company, BroadReach, in partnership with the Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal governments, not only allows screening teams to capture data while in the field but, through artificial intelligence it also triggers contact tracing and hospital managers to prepare their facility for potential Covid-19 patients.

“The rapid spread of Covid-19 requires an urgent, co-ordinated approach to balance rising patient need for care and hospitals' capacity to deliver it. Understanding both patient demand and facility supply ... from community screening, testing and contact tracing to hospital and clinic readiness is essential for leaders to direct action, distribute resources and save lives,” said Dr Ernest Darkoh, BroadReach co-founder and public health expert.

Darkoh was one of the panellists that presented innovative real-time tech solutions at the World Health Organisation innovation spotlight webinar on Wednesday, which showcased tech solutions for the Covid-19 response in Africa.