South Africa

Chatsworth man dies seven weeks after contracting Covid-19

21 May 2020 - 11:29 By Suthnetira Govender
A Chatsworth man has died nearly two months after testing positive for Covid-19. Stock photo.
A Chatsworth man has died nearly two months after testing positive for Covid-19. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

A Chatsworth man, believed to be the first person from the sprawling south Durban township to test positive for Covid-19, has died nearly two months after contracting the virus.

Local councillor Previn Vedan told TimesLIVE the 46-year-old man's funeral was set to take place on Thursday.

When news of the man testing positive broke, his family had to deal with a panicked community while in self-isolation.

He was initially admitted to RK Khan Hospital with flu-like symptoms and then transferred to Grey's hospital in Pietermaritzburg - a state facility that has been identified as a treatment centre for Covid-19.

It is understood he died on Tuesday after losing his seven-week battle.

​Community activist Visvin Reddy said: “Up until now, the only person known to me who tested positive for the virus was this gentleman. His death makes the Covid-19 virus real and brings it closer to home.”

Social media platforms were abuzz with news of the man's death.

One community WhatsApp group posted: “Despite his valiant fight ... he had suffered complications from which there could be no recovery.”

MORE

Panic in Chatsworth after man in hospital tests positive for Covid-19

The family of a Chatsworth man - believed to be the first person to have tested positive for Covid-19 in the sprawling south Durban township - are in ...
News
1 month ago

Life Healthcare seeing increase in Covid-19 cases at its hospitals

Private hospital group Life Healthcare says a "growing number" of patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 are being admitted to its facilities.
News
1 month ago

Mixed feelings for Durban business owners in the heart of the city during lockdown

As lockdown measures are intensified in Durban, the daily grind continues for the city's shop owners and vendors.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Department's plans for staggered schooling gets the thumbs up South Africa
  2. I can't guarantee that nobody will die: Angie Motshekga on reopening schools South Africa
  3. Life was better in quarantine, says Western Cape resident South Africa
  4. It's official: Schools will reopen on June 1 for matrics and grade 7s South Africa
  5. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma slid into 'Zol' song producer's DMs: 'Well done on ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to school: Grade 7 and 12 pupils to return to class during lockdown
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X