Chatsworth man dies seven weeks after contracting Covid-19

A Chatsworth man, believed to be the first person from the sprawling south Durban township to test positive for Covid-19, has died nearly two months after contracting the virus.

Local councillor Previn Vedan told TimesLIVE the 46-year-old man's funeral was set to take place on Thursday.

When news of the man testing positive broke, his family had to deal with a panicked community while in self-isolation.