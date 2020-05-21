Dream of own home & new school for teen son ends in tragedy in Klarinet

Thirteen-year-old Keitumetse Malefahlo's mother had recently bought a house in a new development in Klarinet, Witbank, and enrolled him at a new school. Their hope of a life together came to a brutal halt when he was killed by robbers.

A family member suspects that the robbers had been tracking the movements of the boy’s mother and perhaps knew that Keitumetse was home alone.

According to the boy’s great aunt Sanna Diale, the robbers had used an age-old trick of leaving a rock on the wall, signalling that the house was a target.

“People of Klarinet are seemingly aware of this thing of having a rock put on your wall. You, the owner of the house, may not take notice of it until it’s too late,” said Diale, who had come to the aid of the mourning mother. She herself is from Mamelodi in Pretoria.

“The police showed us the rock that had been put on the wall. We found it here. It’s a little brick,” she said.

Several years ago, community watch groups cautioned homeowners of the trend of marking houses with chalk drawings, rocks, empty chip packets, cold drink cans and cloths to share information with robbery gang members on things such as how many people are inside the home, whether these were elderly people, whether there were dogs or the potential of danger if the homeowner has a gun.

Diale was speaking to TimesLIVE from the home where Keitumetse had lost his life in the early hours of Monday morning.

A dent and a silver stain mark were left on a door frame, showing where the robbers had used a metallic tool to break open the burglar bars and gain access to the home.

The burglars had already placed their loot outside when they went back inside the house and shot dead Keitumetse who had been in his locked bedroom.

Brig Leonard Hlathi said police officers trying to piece together the murder believed that Keitumetse had perhaps heard the robbers, locked himself in his bedroom and shouted for help. In a bid to silence him, they returned to the house, broke his door down, suffocated him and then shot him dead.

Diale however, says they do not believe that is how things unfolded.

“It is not true that neighbours heard him screaming,” said Diale, adding that the neighbours were seemingly woken up by the sound of the gun.