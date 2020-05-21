'I don’t have a choice, I just want to finish this year': Pupils grapple with returning to school

In 10 days' time, grade 7 and matric pupils will be back in their classrooms after a long coronavirus-induced break.

But while there is an understanding that schools needed to reopen at some point, many pupils are worried about their safety in class - and how they will get to school.

Grade 12 pupil Diebo Shayi told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that he was worried about how he would get to school because he uses the train, which is currently not operating. The 19-year-old, who lives in Sunnyside, Johannesburg, said: “Since the trains are not operating and I depend on them to get to school, I don’t think I will be able to make other arrangements because it is expensive. The train was cheap because we paid monthly. I just need money for transport since I will be struggling without the trains,” he said.

Shayi said he was not pleased with the reopening of schools at a time when the number of Covid-19 cases was increasing, but at the same time felt it was necessary so that pupils could catch up and achieve good results.

“I am not too pleased to be going to school when the virus is spreading at this rate. But I don’t have a choice, I just want to finish with this year.

“I am not really sure if we will cope with school work because we have been home for a long time. We just want to do our best, but I am sure many learners will fail.

"I think we can practise hygiene because we will have the school all to ourselves,” he said.