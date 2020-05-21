Informal traders join call for unbanning of cigarette sales

The South African Informal Traders Alliance (Saita) and a tobacconist have warned that the ban on the sale of cigarettes is fuelling illicit trade.

The organisations are calling on the government to "urgently" lift the ban on the sale of tobacco.

“We can see the ban is not stopping people from smoking, but instead of buying cigarettes from their usual informal traders, they are buying illicit products from criminals. In other words, our government is taking food from the mouths of hard-working traders and giving it to crooks," said Rosheda Muller, Saita's president.

Saita represents informal traders, hawkers, spaza shop owners and home-based operators in all provinces.

“The nature of our market is that many of our members sell single cigarettes, usually costing about R1 for a single. Every box sold by the illicit trade is another R20 our members are losing out on - and right now, even R20 can make a difference to the lives of our members, who are living hand to mouth,” said Muller.