'It's so much more than food': Vernon Philander and Mmusi Maimane promote cheap wors during pandemic

Former Proteas cricketer Vernon Philander has joined forces with One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane to provide meat products cheaply during the coronavirus pandemic — starting with braai wors.

According to Maimane's movement, the initiative seeks to source and distribute meat products to people in poor communities.

“OSA and The Vernon Philander Foundation have partnered Anchor Foods to provide quality meat products at affordable prices, ensuring that prices are ultimately driven down and poor communities are not taken advantage of.”