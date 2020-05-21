'It's so much more than food': Vernon Philander and Mmusi Maimane promote cheap wors during pandemic
Former Proteas cricketer Vernon Philander has joined forces with One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane to provide meat products cheaply during the coronavirus pandemic — starting with braai wors.
According to Maimane's movement, the initiative seeks to source and distribute meat products to people in poor communities.
“OSA and The Vernon Philander Foundation have partnered Anchor Foods to provide quality meat products at affordable prices, ensuring that prices are ultimately driven down and poor communities are not taken advantage of.”
While vital to mitigate against the effects of the COVID-19 crisis, in the long term handing out food parcels is unsustainable. That is why we are working hard to source food products at cost price and selling them with a negligible markup – making it affordable for all.— One South Africa Movement (@OneSA_Movement) May 19, 2020
They say the wors will be sold with a “negligible mark-up” at selected Pick n Pay and Checkers stores. The movement said braai wors was an “essential part of our culture” that was missing from many food packs.
“It also symbolises so much more than just food, it's about our shared South African culture of braai and shisanyama."
Looking forward to making a difference in the lives of many south africans. South africans are great ppl and i thank you all for your support so far. Great to have partnered up #OSA and we reaching alot more ppl in need. Keep playing your part🙏🙏🙏 Stay safe👌 https://t.co/q7lCxJWgXK— Vernon Philander (@VDP_24) May 13, 2020