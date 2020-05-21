Jobs created as social distancing is enforced on Rea Vaya buses

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has paid a second visit to the Rea Vaya bus service to ensure commuters are adhering to Covid-19 safety regulations.

“We are happy that there is compliance with regards to the buses and social distancing. This is our new way of doing things,” he said.

Mbalula visited the Rea Vaya Dobsonville depot on Thursday morning after receiving complaints from citizens that the bus service was “not complying with social distancing on buses”.

After meeting the managers, it was agreed that Rea Vaya would address the issue “immediately”.

During his visit to the depot, Mbalula was taken on a "compliance tour".

The bus service's spokesperson Benny Makgoga told those in attendance that buses parked at the depot were washed and sanitised with a chemical that lasted 24 hours.

Makgoga said buses were being washed twice a day by at least 60 staff members.

“This way we also created more jobs.”