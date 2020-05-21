South Africa

Lockdown helps Eskom cut expected winter load-shedding to three days

21 May 2020 - 12:25 By Ernest Mabuza
Jan Oberholzer says the lockdown reduced demand by between 6,000MW and 11,000MW, creating an opportunity for Eskom to execute opportunistic maintenance to address urgent matters in the system.
Jan Oberholzer says the lockdown reduced demand by between 6,000MW and 11,000MW, creating an opportunity for Eskom to execute opportunistic maintenance to address urgent matters in the system.
Image: Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Eskom says there is a reduced risk of load-shedding during winter, partly because the lockdown has allowed for critical maintenance to be done.

This forecast emerged during a “state of the system address” by Eskom on Thursday.

“Before we had lockdown, we forecast 31 days of stage 1 load-shedding. We are now forecasting three days of stage 1 load-shedding over winter,” said COO Jan Oberholzer.

However, he said it was important to stress that the forecast was not 100% accurate because the system remained unstable and unreliable because of a decade of neglect in maintenance.

Oberholzer said the lockdown had reduced demand by between 6,000MW and 11,000MW.

This created an opportunity for Eskom to execute additional short-term opportunistic maintenance to address some urgent matters in the system.

MORE

'Major strides at Eskom' as Medupi powers up and CEO slashes costs

Eskom has made major strides in its efforts to improve the operational stability of the power utility, including launching a reliability maintenance ...
News
2 hours ago

Eskom to restrict power supply to areas where illegal connections are common

Eskom has announced that it will restrict power to parts of Gauteng where illegal connections are common
News
1 week ago

Brace for another hike in electricity tariffs

Consumers can brace themselves for another hike in electricity tariffs.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Department's plans for staggered schooling gets the thumbs up South Africa
  2. I can't guarantee that nobody will die: Angie Motshekga on reopening schools South Africa
  3. Life was better in quarantine, says Western Cape resident South Africa
  4. Zweli Mkhize takes on top scientist over controversial lockdown comments South Africa
  5. It's official: Schools will reopen on June 1 for matrics and grade 7s South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to school: Grade 7 and 12 pupils to return to class during lockdown
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X