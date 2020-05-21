'Major strides at Eskom' as Medupi powers up and CEO slashes costs

Eskom has made major strides to improve its operational stability , including launching a reliability maintenance project to ensure stable power generation, CEO Andre de Ruyter said on Thursday.

“Yes, we have seen some improvements. The fact that we achieved 30,000MW of availability last night without using any diesel is testament to the fact we are seeing a turnaround in our generation system,” he said in a “state of the system” address.

He said the generation system was not as reliable and predictable as it should be. For that reason, the reliability maintenance project was launched earlier this year.

“We have resourced that programme from internal resources and we are making good progress to address the maintenance backlog,” he said. “We have also approached the market to procure electricity from those producers that can sell into the grid.”

There was a strong focus on coal and the stability of supply.

“The quality of coal has improved markedly since we imposed very strict quality control measures at our power stations,” De Ruyter said.

Eskom had also made good progress on improvements to the new builds (power stations) which were plagued by design errors.

“We have addressed some of these errors at unit 3 Medupi. These improvements ... have been a huge success. For the first time ever unit 3 was able to run to design capacity.”