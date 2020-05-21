South Africa

'Major strides at Eskom' as Medupi powers up and CEO slashes costs

21 May 2020 - 11:43 By ERNEST MABUZA
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter says fixing design errors at unit 3 Medupi has been successful. 'For the first time, unit 3 was able to run to design capacity,' he said.
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter says fixing design errors at unit 3 Medupi has been successful. 'For the first time, unit 3 was able to run to design capacity,' he said.
Image: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

Eskom has made major strides to improve its operational stability , including launching a reliability maintenance project to ensure stable power generation, CEO Andre de Ruyter said on Thursday.

“Yes, we have seen some improvements. The fact that we achieved 30,000MW of  availability last night without using any diesel is testament to the fact we are seeing a turnaround in our generation system,” he said in a “state of the system” address.

He said the generation system was not as reliable and predictable as it should be. For that reason, the reliability maintenance project was launched earlier this year.

“We have resourced that programme from internal resources and we are making good progress to address the maintenance backlog,” he said. “We have also approached the market to procure electricity from those producers that can sell into the grid.”

There was a strong focus on coal and the stability of supply.

“The quality of coal has improved markedly since we imposed very strict quality control measures at our power stations,” De Ruyter said.

Eskom had also made good progress on improvements to the new builds (power stations) which were plagued by design errors.

“We have addressed some of these errors at unit 3 Medupi. These improvements ... have been a huge success. For the first time ever unit 3 was able to run to design capacity.”

Retired engineers volunteer to help rebuild Eskom - for free

A group of 60 engineers, mostly Eskom retirees, has offered to help rebuild the power utility at no cost.
News
1 week ago

De Ruyter said when he took over at the beginning of the year, he identified five key elements forming part of the turnaround strategy, including operational stability and an improved income statement.

He said Eskom had “taken the knife” to cut costs.

“Year-to-date savings are above targets. We have a strong focus on managing costs downwards,” he said.

Efforts to curb costs included releasing 164 senior executives through voluntary severance packages.

“In reducing our wage bill, we think this is a way in which we can address head count in a positive way that does not create conflict. We are going to undergo a renegotiating process with the independent power producers. We believe there are opportunities to negotiate to reduce net cost for consumers,” he said.

Eskom was also looking at what to do with non-core assets, including Rotek. “We have developed an aggressive turnaround plan for that business.”

De Ruyter said Eskom's  finance arm was in the process of being sold.

“To the extent that we receive any monies from the disposal of non-core assets, the proceeds will be applied to the reduction of debt. The debt of R450bn is the biggest burden we have.”

MORE

Dilly-dallying will be the death of us

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter told Bloomberg this week that unless the government backs its maintenance plan, stage 8 load-shedding was a real ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

SAA gets R3.8bn, Eskom R33bn as Covid-19 ups SOEs' financial woes

The government has allocated R3.8bn to troubled national airline SAA as part of funding to state-owned entities in the current financial year, ending ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Eskom to restrict power supply to areas where illegal connections are common

Eskom has announced that it will restrict power to parts of Gauteng where illegal connections are common
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Department's plans for staggered schooling gets the thumbs up South Africa
  2. I can't guarantee that nobody will die: Angie Motshekga on reopening schools South Africa
  3. Life was better in quarantine, says Western Cape resident South Africa
  4. It's official: Schools will reopen on June 1 for matrics and grade 7s South Africa
  5. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma slid into 'Zol' song producer's DMs: 'Well done on ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to school: Grade 7 and 12 pupils to return to class during lockdown
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X