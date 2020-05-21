MULTIMEDIA | The best of our coronavirus coverage so far

Globally, more than 5-million people have been infected by Covid-19 and already 320,000 people have lost their lives. In SA, thankfully, we seem to have got a handle on the pandemic, thus far, when compared with some other countries. Yet still we have had more than 300 deaths, nationally. The relatively low infection and death rate have come with a hard economic cost to the country's citizens.

The multimedia team focused on getting behind the story, keeping it on the streets and documenting, through fair reporting, how South Africans have responded, while shining a light on those worst affected by the lockdown.

Group video editor Reinart Toerien says, “The impact of Covid-19 on society is a deeply personal one for every single person in the world. Our aim in covering the coronavirus was to provide a voice to as many different untold personal stories, from as many spheres on the ground, as possible.”

We bring you the best of what we have produced so far.