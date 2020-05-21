South Africa

'Notorious' cash-in-transit robbery suspect Elvis to hear bail outcome

21 May 2020 - 09:21 By Penwell Dlamini
Cash-in-transit robbery suspect waits to hear about bail in second case.
An alleged notorious cash-in-transit robber is expected to appear in court on Thursday to hear judgment on his bail application.

Elvis Press Makhubela, 41, will hear the outcome of his bail application in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court where he is facing charges of armed robbery with aggravating circumstances, reported SowetanLIVE.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said Makhubela was traced and arrested in March during an operation by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit.

Police linked him to at least two cash-in-transit robberies which took place in the Sabie and Nelspruit areas of Mpumalanga during 2017 and 2018 respectively.

“The accused made court appearances on March 20 and 31 and his bail application, which was vehemently opposed by the investigators, was heard last week Monday, May 11 2020,” Ramovha said.

Makhubela was allegedly part of a heavily armed group that attacked an armoured cash vehicle en route to Marble Hall in May 2017.

He was also allegedly part of another heist which took place in April 2018 along Kamagugu Road in Kanyamazane where a brown Mercedes-Benz rammed into an armoured vehicle and forced it off the road.

“Shots were then fired at the truck before the perpetrators ripped the vaults apart using explosives and made off with an undisclosed amount of money,” Ramovha said.

Investigation into the 2017 Sabie case resulted in Makhubela being arrested in April 2018.

He was then released on bail and the Hawks’ investigations later linked him to the Nelspruit incident, culminating in his latest arrest.

Makhubela is scheduled to attend trial in October in the high court sitting in Graskop for the matter that he was granted bail for.

Ramovha said Makhubela was scheduled to appear alongside his 47-year-old alleged accomplice, Lehlohonolo Tleketle, who is already serving a 30-year jail term for cash-in-transit robberies.

“The investigators continue to probe Makhubela’s involvement in other related incidents across provinces. More arrests are expected as investigations continue,” said Ramovha.

