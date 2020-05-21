Police investigate Cape Town murder after body dumped in suburban street

Athlone police are appealing to the public for information after a body was found dumped in the middle of the road in the Cape Town suburb of Hazendal.

Police are investigating a case of murder after the body of the 50-year-old man was found in front of a residence on the corner of Herbrand Street and Kuils Road on Tuesday morning.

“According to information the body was dumped there by unknown suspects who are yet to be arrested,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

Police appealed to anyone with information to contact Athlone SAPS on 021 697 9238.