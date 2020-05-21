Policeman, 78, gets life for raping his granddaughter 18 years ago

A 78-year-old former police captain has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of his then 10-year-old granddaughter nearly two decades ago, said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Thursday.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, was sentenced by the Sterkspruit regional court for the rape, which took place 18 years ago.

“Evidence presented in court is that some time in 2002 the police officer, who was 60 at the time and stationed in the neighbouring Free State province, visited his home at Ntabemhlophe village in the district of Sterkspruit,” said NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

“During the said visit, he drove all his grandchildren, including the victim, in his bakkie to visit his parent’s home in the same village.

“When they arrived at his parent’s homestead they found no one, but the houses were open. He called the unsuspecting victim inside one of the houses, leaving other children playing outside. He then raped the minor and thereafter drove back to his home with all the children.”