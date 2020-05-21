Rentals will suffer after lockdown, 'especially at lower end'

Lower-income households are taking a big hit from the weakening economy of the past five years, with their ability to pay rental diminishing.

This is according to FNB property sector strategist John Loos.

Loos said it was likely that the relative pressure of the deepening Covid-19 economic fallout would be felt more at the lower end of the rental market than at the higher end.

Loos said before 2014, there was not always a clear performance difference between low- end and higher-end tenants in the rental market.

He said according to TPN Credit Bureau, the worst drop in the percentage of tenants “in good standing” with landlords after the financial crisis of 2008 was not even in the lowest monthly rental category; that of less than R3,000 a month.

It was the higher R12,000/month-R25,000/month segment, which saw the tenants “in good standing” percentage bottom at 54% in the first quarter of 2009.

Loos said in the past five years or so, economic stagnation appeared to have been taking a bigger toll on the poor.

He said at the end of the second quarter of 2014, the less than R3,000/month rental segment reached its post-2008 recession-crisis high, in terms of the percentage of tenants “in good standing” with landlords, at 81.95%.