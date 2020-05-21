'Safety first' - Gauteng schools with suspected Covid-19 cases will close

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says schools with suspected cases of Covid-19 will be closed immediately.

This as pupils in grades 7 and 12 are expected to return to schools on June 1, after a two-month hiatus brought on by the lockdown.

Speaking on Power 98.7 on Wednesday, Lesufi said schools must ensure that all safety measures are in place before they reopen. The MEC added that teachers must be trained to explain Covid-19 to pupils, the importance of social distancing and the dangers of sharing masks and other equipment.

“It is not about the school that is ready to open, but the classroom that is ready to operate. We're starting from the classrooms, we check and validate every sanitation place and water pumps.