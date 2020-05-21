School children sell cigarettes to help make ends meet

It is around 2pm on a cold afternoon in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni. Two friends, Musa*, 12, and Thato*, 11, are trying to sell the last of the stock of cigarettes and rizlas, which they hide in their pockets.

They are not wearing warm clothes or masks, and they haven’t showered or had breakfast yet. There is nothing to eat at home. What they can get for the cigarettes will be their meal ticket.

Musa has six siblings and they all live with their elderly grandparents. They hardly ever have enough food to eat at home.

They used to eat at school through the school feeding scheme. Now with the Covid-19 lockdown, they get up at 6am and start delivering cigarettes to their regular customers around the township. They buy a packet of cigarettes for R53 and sell loose cigarettes for R5 each, netting a profit of R47 a pack. More expensive brands they sell for R10 a cigarette.