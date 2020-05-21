'Schools won't be ready on June 1', say teachers' unions

A survey by unions representing education professionals has found that the country is not ready to resume teaching on June 1.

The information was gathered through engagement with school principals across the country between May 16 and 18.

Based on the data collected around the deep cleaning of schools, direct communication with schools on a district level and the supply or availability of water, the unions were not confident about the country being ready on time.

Naptosa, Peu, Natu, Sadtu and Saou collaborated to compile the survey results. Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has announced that matric and grade 7 pupils will return to class from June 1 and the rest of the school year would be gazetted “soon”.

She said the longer schools stayed closed, the higher the risk that pupils may never return.

Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel said in line with the requirements to curb the spread of Covid-19 in schools, not much had been done.