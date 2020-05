'There can be no justification for torture, ever': top brass directive to police

The law empowers members to use force only in certain limited circumstances (if a person attempts to evade arrest by running away, is verbally threatening, or is portraying threatening conduct) and it envisages that no force will normally be required.

Even if authorised in law, an officer should normally refrain from arresting a person if attendance at court can be secured by means of a summons, or if the member believes that a magistrate's court, on convicting such a person, will not impose a fine exceeding R5,000.

The directive states that torture is outlawed, with no exceptions. “There can simply be no justification for torture, ever. A member who has reason to believe that a person is being tortured, or that an attempt is being made to do so, must immediately take all reasonable steps to put an end to it.”

Complaints of torture, excessive force, inhuman treatment and punishment must be reported to station commanders, community service centres, provincial offices of police watchdog Ipid, or to the National Service Complaints Centre. The public will be encouraged to submit affidavits and request that a criminal case be registered for investigation.

The directive states that failure to comply with these instructions must be regarded as serious misconduct. Members and commanders who refuse to comply must be held personally liable for any compensation SAPS is ordered to pay as a result. Losses suffered by SAPS can also be recovered from the member.

Read the directives.

Read Judge Fabricus’ judgment.