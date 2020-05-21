'There can be no justification for torture, ever': top brass directive to police

In apparent compliance with the Pretoria high court ruling in the Collins Khosa “lockdown brutality” case, the police commissioner has sent out fresh, detailed guidelines on how the SA Police Service (SAPS) and municipal police must conduct themselves. It directs that “there can simply be no justification for torture, ever”.

The directives caution against “serious and humiliating rights infringements” by arresting and detaining people for lockdown breaches where their attendance at courts can be done through summons or other less intrusive means.

Signed on Tuesday by national commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole, the memo falls within the two-day deadline set on Friday by judge Hans Fabricius in a supervisory order that included a ruling that the police and the defence force (SANDF) command all members to desist from torture or cruel and inhuman treatment.