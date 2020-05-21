'Trump drug' to go on trial in SA and globally to test whether it blocks Covid-19

South African scientists are preparing to join a major international clinical trial to test whether the antimalarial drug chloroquine — which US President Donald Trump claims to be taking, outside of scientific guidelines — can protect healthcare workers from Covid-19 infection.

“The trial among healthcare workers is firstly to determine whether chloroquine prophylaxis does prevent Covid-19 infection, and secondly whether it decreases the severity of the infection. We will be testing three different doses,” the study’s national co-principal investigator, Prof Bruce Biccard, said on Wednesday.

Biccard, in the department of anaesthesia and perioperative medicine at Groote Schuur hospital in Cape Town, said: “The only way we can answer these questions is with a really big trial. The small trials which have been published [to date] are inconclusive, as they are underpowered.

“There are politicians who admit to taking hydroxychloroquine and similar things. Taking a drug with no proven efficacy, when it is not indicated, is irresponsible. It is dangerous and cannot be advocated. It means there is less of the drug available for other diseases where it is indicated and potentially life-saving, such as malaria.”