WATCH | 'Township kid' creates R9 bicycle delivery service with 11 teens and two 10-year-old 'mechanics'
Mkosi started Cloudy Deliveries in February 2020 offering a bicycle delivery service using local teenagers from Langa. The bicycle riders are called to restaurants or houses to pick up or drop off groceries and takeaways anywhere in the area for R9.
“I want to move the township forward and keep it up with the standards of the world,” says 22-year-old Colin Mkosi, as we follow three of his employees on bicycles delivering potatoes, chips and cooldrinks to residents and shops in Langa township in Cape Town.
Since opening his start-up, Mkosi has seen a steady growth in the business, booming during April and May as the Covid-19 lockdown came into effect and people were more confined to their homes.
We filmed Cloudy Deliveries for a day to see how their operation works.