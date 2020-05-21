'We were told to stay home but now we are starving,' community cries

A queue snaked around the Makhaza sports ground in Saulsville, Pretoria, through to the main road on Thursday morning as hundreds of people from Jeffsville informal settlement and neighbouring areas queued in the hope of receiving food parcels.

Some camped at the ground the whole night, while others arrived in the early hours of the morning. Mothers queued with toddlers strapped to their backs.

Their hopes of receiving food were dashed when it emerged that a delivery was not scheduled after all. The crowd was dispersed by the police and soldiers. .

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Gladys Marina said she was disappointed after waking up at 1am to queue.

The 48-year-old woman, who lives with her husband and three children, said she had enrolled with community leaders to receive food parcels.

“Our people haven’t received any food. There is no-one who has received food and people are dying from hunger because we are not going to work, we are not getting paid. There is no food,” she said.

Marina said the government was failing people who trusted and followed the orders of the lockdown.

“Our government is failing us because they said that there is Covid-19, we must sit at home and we listened, but now we are starving,” said a teary Marina.

If assistance could not be delivered, Marina said, the government should allow them to go to work.

“They should set us free then, that we go to work so that our children can get food.

“My heart is feeling pain but because we don’t have anything, we don’t know what to do. I don’t work and my husband is not working, I don’t even have a child who is getting any social grant,” she said.