South Africa

Buck and porcupine poachers nabbed in KwaZulu-Natal

22 May 2020 - 11:02 By Orrin Singh
Four red duiker carcasses, two porcupine carcasses, a shotgun and a pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition were found inside a vehicle in KZN.
Image: SAPS

Four poachers were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal after being found in possession of animal carcasses on Thursday. 

Police, acting on information, intercepted the men, aged between 24 and 49, near a farm in the Fort Pearson area in northern KZN. 

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said members together with local farmers and other law-enforcement agencies immediately responded to the tip-off but found that the suspects had fled the farm.

“A roadblock was set up on the R102 intersection at Fort Pearson to capture the suspects. An identified vehicle with four occupants was stopped. Four red duiker carcasses and two porcupine carcasses were found inside the vehicle.”

Gwala said the men were also found in possession of a shotgun and a pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition.

“The firearms are licensed and were seized by police for further investigation. Four suspects were placed under arrest and charged for poaching and trespassing. They are expected to appear in the KwaDukuza magistrate's court on Friday,” said Gwala. 

