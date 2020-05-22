Comair gives three options to customers holding unused tickets
Comair and its business rescue practitioners have given customers, companies and travel agents or groups holding unused reservations three options on what to do with their tickets.
Comair filed for business rescue on May 5. The airline has been unable to operate since March 26 as a result of the lockdown, which makes provision for operations to begin on level 2.
Comair and the practitioners said on Friday that those who bought directly from Comair channels, for a departure date between March 14 and October 31 2020, could opt to keep the value of the unflown flight booking until October 31 2021 to use in a future booking with Comair.
Or they could choose to become a creditor, so that a claim for the value of the unflown flight will be dealt with in terms of the business rescue plan, if approved.
Third, they can opt to forfeit the value of the ticket, in which case any claim for unflown fights would be abandoned.
“Where no election is received by the 17th of June, the value of the booking will remain valid until October 31 2021 and can be used to make a future flight booking with Comair, subject to availability and difference in rates, fares and/or taxes,” Comair said.
For people who purchased a kulula.com or British Airways (operated by Comair) ticket for a departure between March 14 and October 31 2020 from a third party, they should direct their queries to the travel agent, British Airways or the airline partner with whom the ticket was initially booked.
On Tuesday, Comair's business rescue practitioners said they believed there were reasonable prospects for the airline to be saved.
The next step in the business rescue process is the formation of a creditors’ committee and an employee representatives' committee. A business rescue plan is expected to be published on June 9 and a vote to approve the final plan has been set for June 24.