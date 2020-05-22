Comair gives three options to customers holding unused tickets

Comair and its business rescue practitioners have given customers, companies and travel agents or groups holding unused reservations three options on what to do with their tickets.

Comair filed for business rescue on May 5. The airline has been unable to operate since March 26 as a result of the lockdown, which makes provision for operations to begin on level 2.

Comair and the practitioners said on Friday that those who bought directly from Comair channels, for a departure date between March 14 and October 31 2020, could opt to keep the value of the unflown flight booking until October 31 2021 to use in a future booking with Comair.

Or they could choose to become a creditor, so that a claim for the value of the unflown flight will be dealt with in terms of the business rescue plan, if approved.

Third, they can opt to forfeit the value of the ticket, in which case any claim for unflown fights would be abandoned.