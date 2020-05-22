COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA will soon hit 20,000 cases of Covid-19

May 22 2020 - 6:00

Lockdown puts aspiring chefs’ dreams on the back burner

Sixteen trainee chefs from the Eziko Cooking and Catering School in Langa, Cape Town, were scheduled to begin three months of practical training at Harbour House at the V&A Waterfront before graduating in June.

And then Covid-19 struck, forcing governments around the world to put lockdowns in place to slow the rate of infection. In SA, most businesses, including restaurants and hotels, are partly or fully closed.