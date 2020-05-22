COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA will soon hit 20,000 cases of Covid-19
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases climbed by more than 1,100 in the past 24 hours.
May 22 2020 - 7:00
Covid’s cruel toll on the elderly
Protecting older people from Covid-19 is eroding their quality of life and independence.
These are some of their desperate, heartbreaking stories.
May 22 2020 - 6:30
While there are no approved drugs in SA to treat Covid-19 yet, one factor makes a difference: getting oxygen to sick people
The number of Covid-19 patients at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town is doubling every five days, according to a doctor, one of several at the hospital that we spoke to. The hospital will not be able to cope unless something is done.
May 22 2020 - 6:08
No crystal ball for Covid-19 modellers
They're fighting an unknown enemy, as they're bombarded by armchair critics.
But, unlike with flu, Covid-19 modellers don’t have decades of history to draw on, and are doing their best to be accurate.
May 22 2020 - 6:00
Lockdown puts aspiring chefs’ dreams on the back burner
Sixteen trainee chefs from the Eziko Cooking and Catering School in Langa, Cape Town, were scheduled to begin three months of practical training at Harbour House at the V&A Waterfront before graduating in June.
And then Covid-19 struck, forcing governments around the world to put lockdowns in place to slow the rate of infection. In SA, most businesses, including restaurants and hotels, are partly or fully closed.
A total of 18 572 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs. Regrettably, we report 30 new COVID-19 related deaths and express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.