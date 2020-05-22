Delft drug dealers take two hits from law in one week

Delft drug dealers have taken another hit after police seized R600,000 worth of drugs at a vehicle checkpoint on Symphony Way in Cape Town.

Two occupants in a vehicle, aged 35 and 46, were arrested on Thursday after a search led to the discovery of 20 plastic packets, each filled with 1,000 mandrax tablets.

Police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said the suspects were scheduled to appear in the Bellville magistrate's court on Monday.

The tablets were packaged in blue-tinted plastic resembling packets seized during a massive drug bust in Delft in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

TimesLIVE reported on Wednesday that police seized thousands of mandrax tablets and tik.

Public order police officers had stopped a man who was walking with a paint tin. Thinking this suspicious, they searched him and found R8,900 in cash. Inside the paint tin they found 370g of tik, thousands of mandrax tablets and mandrax powder.

The man then led officers to a house where about 18,000 tablets were found.

Zane Scala, 33, appeared on Friday in the Bellville magistrate's court in connection with the bust on Wednesday.

He was released on bail of R20,000 and will appear again on August 26.