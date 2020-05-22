South Africa

Driving schools, licence and vehicle testing stations to reopen on June 1

22 May 2020 - 14:35 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said all facilities must be cleaned and disinfected before opening and all services providers must sanitise or provide hygiene dispensers for the washing of hands for their clients when entering their premises.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said all facilities must be cleaned and disinfected before opening and all services providers must sanitise or provide hygiene dispensers for the washing of hands for their clients when entering their premises.
Image: Fikile Mbalula via Twitter

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has announced that driving licence testing centres, registering authorities, vehicle testing stations and driving schools will start operating from June 1.

Mbalula announced at a media briefing on Friday that he had issued directions in terms of the Disaster Management Act regarding the commencement of services and extension for the validity period of learner’s licences, driving licence cards, licence disks, professional driving permits and registration of motor vehicles. 

"The purpose of the directions is to provide for ​improved access, hygiene and disinfection control on all premises of driving licence testing centres, registering authorities, vehicle testing stations and driving schools; ​the validity period of licences; and ​the resumption of services at driving licence testing centres, registering authorities, vehicle testing stations and driving schools," Mbalula said.

The directions, Mbalula said, were applicable to all holders of learner’s licences, driving  licences, temporary driving licences, motor vehicle licence discs, temporary permits, roadworthy certificates and professional driving permits issued in terms of the act; and all driving licence testing centres, registering authorities, vehicle testing stations and driving schools.

All facilities should, before the commencement of services on June 1, be cleaned and disinfected. Everyone entering a facility must wear a mask, he said.

​He said the validity period of licences, motor vehicle licence discs, temporary permits, roadworthy certificates and professional driving permits that expired between March 26  and May 31 2020 were deemed valid and their validity period would be extended for 90 days from June 1.

"​Motor trade number licences that expire during the period that commenced from March 26 up to and including May 31 2020 are deemed to be valid and are extended for a further grace period of six months from the date of publication of these directions," said Mbalula.

MORE

Covid-19: Screening and testing the new normal at taxi ranks

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said on Tuesday that screening and testing for Covid-19 will be the new normal at taxi ranks everywhere.
News
2 days ago

Jobs created as social distancing is enforced on Rea Vaya buses

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has paid a second visit to the Rea Vaya bus service to ensure commuters are adhering to Covid-19 safety regulations.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. I can't guarantee that nobody will die: Angie Motshekga on reopening schools South Africa
  2. Zweli Mkhize takes on top scientist over controversial lockdown comments South Africa
  3. SA is moving to a level 3 lockdown — but will Western Cape also be moving? South Africa
  4. WATCH | From vibrators to zol - six times Max Hurrell remixed funny moments ... South Africa
  5. Two-day-old baby dies from Covid-19 as SA cases climb past 18,000 South Africa

Latest Videos

Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
Township's new 'Mr Delivery'? Young entrepreneur’s R9 cycling delivery service ...
X