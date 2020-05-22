Drugs worth R4m found outside Middelburg in Eastern Cape

A consignment of drugs worth around R4m was confiscated at a health checkpoint outside Middelburg in the Eastern Cape, police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said the drugs were found following a collision between a truck transporting perfume products and a stationary vehicle at the checkpoint.

“A routine inspection was conducted on the cargo of the truck. Unknown parcels were identified as they did not form part of the original cargo that was transported.”

Mandrax and dagga with an estimated value of R4m were found, Kinana said.

Two foreign nationals, aged 34 and 47, were arrested and are expected to appear in the Middelburg magistrate’s court soon.

Acting provincial police commissioner Major General Andre Swart said: "Drugs are responsible for the disintegration of lives and degeneration of family structures.

“They also have a direct link with commission of crimes. Through this arrest, lives were saved."