South Africa

Eldorado Park clinic closed after nurse tests positive for Covid-19

22 May 2020 - 15:08 By Nonkululeko Njilo
A clinic in Eldorado Park closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.
A clinic in Eldorado Park closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19. 
Image: Tyler Olson/ 123RF.com

A clinic in Eldorado Park Extension 2 in Soweto closed its doors on Thursday after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

This is according to the Johannesburg health department, which said the facility had been closed and all staff had been told to self-isolate.

“All possible patients who came into contact with the nurse will be traced and tested,” said spokesperson Rich Hlatshwayo.

He said the facility would be opened only after safety measures had been put in place.

“The city would like to assure the public that all measures will be taken to safeguard the health of staff and that of our patients. The facility will be sanitised and all other safety measures implemented before it is opened. The city calls on the community to continue practising washing of hands, social distancing and wearing of masks in order to flatten the Covid-19 infection curve,” added Hlatshwayo.

The closure of the clinic comes after Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, also in Soweto, had to be cleared and disinfected after a Covid-19 case on Tuesday.

“Due to the pandemic other wards within the unit had to be dedicated to admit pregnant women who are under investigation for Covid-19 while others are dedicated for confirmed Covid-19 patients. This has reduced the capacity of the general unit beds leading to delays in the allocation of beds for those patients who are admitted electively,” said Kwara Kekana, spokesperson for the department of health.

She added that protocols remained in place. “On the night the positive case was confirmed, there were 41 babies delivered, 19 were through C-sections and 22 were normal vertex deliveries. The obstetrics protocols remain in place.”

MORE

Covid-19 recoveries on the rise along with infections in Gauteng

Gauteng has more than 1,700 Covid-19 recoveries and an unchanged 27 deaths, the provincial department of health said on Friday morning
News
4 hours ago

Two more nurses die of Covid-19 in the Western Cape

Two more nurses died of Covid-19 complications on Thursday, bringing the number of nurses who have succumbed to the disease in the Western Cape to ...
News
17 hours ago

Nurse found dead at Durban hospital after testing negative for Covid-19

Police are probing how a nurse who was among a group of health-care workers tested for the coronavirus died in a toilet at Addington hospital.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. I can't guarantee that nobody will die: Angie Motshekga on reopening schools South Africa
  2. Zweli Mkhize takes on top scientist over controversial lockdown comments South Africa
  3. SA is moving to a level 3 lockdown — but will Western Cape also be moving? South Africa
  4. WATCH | From vibrators to zol - six times Max Hurrell remixed funny moments ... South Africa
  5. Two-day-old baby dies from Covid-19 as SA cases climb past 18,000 South Africa

Latest Videos

Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
Township's new 'Mr Delivery'? Young entrepreneur’s R9 cycling delivery service ...
X