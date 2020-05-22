Lockdown puts aspiring chefs’ dreams on the back burner in Langa

Williams said he was looking forward to his graduation in June. “I am really disappointed. I was looking forward to becoming a qualified chef.”

The Covid-19 lockdown has had the opposite effect on Mthonjeni’s future to the one he envisaged. “I joined the school so that I can get off the streets. I wanted to keep myself busy. But look, now I am sitting in the township. This is the last thing I wanted.”

Heart of the home

Eziko manager Eric Bingo fears that all aspiring chefs from disadvantaged backgrounds will “suffer if their only skills development” institution closes.

Founded by director Victor Mguqulwa in 1996, Eziko is named for a fireplace or hearth in isiXhosa. Eziko is a place located in the centre of the home. It is a place where food is cooked and the family gathers for dinner.

The Eziko Cooking and Catering School provides vocational skills to unemployed youth from impoverished backgrounds. The Eziko Restaurant offers the students first-hand experience working in the catering industry.

The centre initially took 15 students, but as demand increased they were compelled to enrol 30 students. The cooking course runs for six months. After that, Mguqulwa and Bingo place the students in Spar supermarket kitchens, restaurants and hotels.

The institution has five staff members, including chefs and an administrator. It is a registered non-profit organisation and guides take tourists to the Eziko Restaurant to taste traditional African cuisine. It has won numerous awards and former president Nelson Mandela gave Eziko a certificate of appreciation of their African food when he visited in 2000, which is something of great sentimental value to the restaurant.

Mguqulwa and Bingo, who are both qualified chefs, teach the students in a spacious room with tables and chairs for theory and a kitchen for practicals. Eziko has produced many accomplished chefs over the years, one of them being Ntlalo Jordan, the chef and owner of Jordan Ways of Cooking in Langa.

Jordan qualified at Eziko in 2006, after finishing matric at Khulani High School, also in Langa. He said it would be a bleak day for aspiring chefs from impoverished backgrounds if the institution were to close.