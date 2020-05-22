More than 100,000 sign Mmusi Maimane's petition against reopening schools

In the petition, Maimane laments that reopening schools may undo the work done during the lockdown.

“We maintain that opening schools at this stage poses a risk and danger on all students, teachers and support staff as all credible indicators suggest that infections have not yet peaked.

“We cannot risk allowing our country's places of learning to become petri dishes for increase in infections which may undo the value of the national lockdown.”

The minister said the rest of the academic calendar, which will indicate opening and closing dates as well as breaks, would be gazetted “soon”.

While Motshekga said there is no guarantee that all pupils will be safe, she said the government was making all necessary provisions, TimesLIVE reported.

“The department entered into an implementation protocol agreement with the department of human settlements, water and sanitation, and Rand Water. We will ensure that no school goes without water. Just-in-time delivery will be made.”

Children, teachers and staff will receive training on Covid-19.

“Arrangements are in place. All learners, educators and support staff will receive orientation and training at the start of the school reopening, commencing with grades 7 and 12.”