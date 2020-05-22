Three killed in suspected taxi violence shooting in Pretoria

Three people were gunned down in Mabopane, north of Pretoria, in suspected taxi violence, police said on Friday.

Capt Mavela Masondo said three men were killed at the corner of Bushveld and August roads in Mabopane on Thursday afternoon.

“On arrival police found three men lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

“Preliminary reports suggest the victims were shot while having a discussion, and that they are taxi owners,” Masondo said.

The men were declared dead on the scene.

“We suspect this shooting is related to ongoing taxi violence in the area.”

Masondo said three murder cases were opened, and no arrests have been made yet.