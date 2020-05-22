South Africa

Tip-off leads to arrests for 'theft of school computers'

22 May 2020 - 08:36 By Iavan Pijoos
Several items including computers and laptops were recovered.
Limpopo police have arrested two people suspected of being involved in a school burglary in Thohoyandou.

They were arrested after a tip-off by community members about them having “suspicious” items in their possession, said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

Mojapelo said they found a 23-year-old woman in possession of two laptops in Hamagidi village.

“The lady allegedly failed to provide proof of the origin of the items and she was immediately arrested.”

Further investigation led to the arrest of a 26-year-old man in Thohoyandou.

He was found in possession of several items including computers linked to a burglary at Tshishonga Primary school, said Mojapelo.

The duo faced possession of suspected stolen property and burglary charges.

They will appear in the Thohoyandou magistrate's court soon.

