Transport of bodies restricted between provinces

The Eastern Cape and the Western Cape have agreed to restrict the movement of bodies of people who died from Covid-19 between the two provinces, while also enforcing restrictions on the transportation of corpses.

HeraldLIVE reports this was agreed to during an online meeting on Thursday between Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and Western Cape premier Alan Winde.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and police minister Bheki Cele also attended the virtual meeting.

At the meeting, it was also agreed that joint co-operation on agriculture was needed to specifically manage the movement of seasonal workers between the two provinces, along with travel between the provinces in general.

The new protocols will be submitted to the national government for processing and consideration by the National Command Council.

Mabuyane said the meeting followed a discussion at the presidential co-ordinating council where the two provinces reported they were in talks trying to find protocols of co-operation.

“I must say that on almost every discussion we had during the meeting, we were agreeing,” he said.