South Africa

Will the tobacco ban be rolled into SA's level 3 lockdown regulations?

22 May 2020 - 14:09 By TimesLIVE and Iavan Pijoos
Leon Louw believes the tobacco ban may continue for many months.'Smokers should be prepared to pay R20 for a single cigarette or R200 a box. Don't expect tobacco sales to be unbanned before 2021,' he said. Stock photo.
Leon Louw believes the tobacco ban may continue for many months.'Smokers should be prepared to pay R20 for a single cigarette or R200 a box. Don't expect tobacco sales to be unbanned before 2021,' he said. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Evgeny Dorganev

Will the ban on tobacco be extended even further, into level three of the lockdown regulations?

Free Market Foundation CEO Leon Louw believes the ban may continue.

“Smokers should be prepared to pay R20 for a single cigarette or R200 a box for many months to come. The pandemic will be with us in some form until next year, so don't expect tobacco sales to be unbanned before 2021,” he said in a statement on Friday.

The foundation, which is a non-profit, public benefit organisation, said there were “indications” the ban on the sale of tobacco products could be extended beyond level 4 of the lockdown and, possibly, even into level one.

If this happened, smokers would continue to pay extortionate prices on the black market.

Cyril Ramaphosa told us he is under 'great pressure' to open the economy, say opposition leaders

President Cyril Ramaphosa is said to have told leaders of opposition parties he was under "great pressure" from business and organised labour  to ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Political party leaders who were part of a virtual meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday told TimesLIVE he was under “great pressure” from business and organised labour to open up the economy.

However, co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was “adamant about the cigarette ban, explaining the relationship between smoking and Covid-19” when she spoke during the briefing on what level 3 would entail.

The minister said shebeens, taverns, gyms and other areas where people congregated in large numbers would remain closed.

On Friday, police minister Bheki Cele said that the controversial ban had been “discussed time and again”. However, he refused to say what the outcomes of the discussions were.

Definitely, it has been discussed time and again, and I’m sure the announcement will be made. But Cele does not make announcements on those matters; the president [Cyril Ramaphosa] or the minister responsible for the regulations [Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma] will. Just wait.

“Ours, as the SA Police, is to enforce what would have been decided upon [about] cigarettes and alcohol. I might suspect what direction that decision might take, but it is not for me to make those announcements,” he said.

Louw said: “As usual with all rushed and ill-conceived regulations, the law of unintended consequences is at play. As at the end of April, the Treasury has lost in excess of R300m in excise duty from tobacco products, and the illicit trade has been handed the market on a plate and is charging extortionate prices. People have not stopped smoking. The government has turned 11-million smokers into criminals overnight.

“Where is the evidence that tobacco products increase the spread of Covid-19, or why tobacco products are singled out when other goods are shared, such as food and drinks, or communal toilets? Why aren't they banning sugar since studies of Chinese Covid-19 patients shows the death rate was three times higher in patients with diabetes?” asked Louw.

Dlamini-Zuma's spokesperson declined to comment on the minister's recommendations around tobacco and alcohol to the coronavirus national command council.

MORE

'It's astronomical': How much Joburg smokers pay to get their illegal fix

Would you pay up to R1,600 to buy a carton of cigarettes on the black market?
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Informal traders join call for unbanning of cigarette sales

The South African Informal Traders Alliance (Saita) and a tobacconist have warned that the ban on the sale of cigarettes is fuelling illicit trade.
News
1 day ago

Cigarette ban will ease pressure on health system, help social distancing, say experts

The ban on cigarettes sales has slowed the spread of Covid-19 and will ease pressure on the health system, a panel of experts found.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. I can't guarantee that nobody will die: Angie Motshekga on reopening schools South Africa
  2. Zweli Mkhize takes on top scientist over controversial lockdown comments South Africa
  3. SA is moving to a level 3 lockdown — but will Western Cape also be moving? South Africa
  4. WATCH | From vibrators to zol - six times Max Hurrell remixed funny moments ... South Africa
  5. Two-day-old baby dies from Covid-19 as SA cases climb past 18,000 South Africa

Latest Videos

Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
Township's new 'Mr Delivery'? Young entrepreneur’s R9 cycling delivery service ...
X