Will the tobacco ban be rolled into SA's level 3 lockdown regulations?

On Friday, police minister Bheki Cele said that the controversial ban had been “discussed time and again”. However, he refused to say what the outcomes of the discussions were.

“Definitely, it has been discussed time and again, and I’m sure the announcement will be made. But Cele does not make announcements on those matters; the president [Cyril Ramaphosa] or the minister responsible for the regulations [Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma] will. Just wait.

“Ours, as the SA Police, is to enforce what would have been decided upon [about] cigarettes and alcohol. I might suspect what direction that decision might take, but it is not for me to make those announcements,” he said.

Louw said: “As usual with all rushed and ill-conceived regulations, the law of unintended consequences is at play. As at the end of April, the Treasury has lost in excess of R300m in excise duty from tobacco products, and the illicit trade has been handed the market on a plate and is charging extortionate prices. People have not stopped smoking. The government has turned 11-million smokers into criminals overnight.

“Where is the evidence that tobacco products increase the spread of Covid-19, or why tobacco products are singled out when other goods are shared, such as food and drinks, or communal toilets? Why aren't they banning sugar since studies of Chinese Covid-19 patients shows the death rate was three times higher in patients with diabetes?” asked Louw.

Dlamini-Zuma's spokesperson declined to comment on the minister's recommendations around tobacco and alcohol to the coronavirus national command council.