South Africa

Covid-19 death toll climbs to 407

23 May 2020 - 21:35 By TimesLIVE
There were 557 patients being treated in hospital, with 154 of those in ICU or high care, by the close of business on Friday in the Western Cape. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Yuriy Klochan

South Africa's positive Covid-19 cases climbed to 21,343 with the national death toll rising to 407 on Friday.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said in an evening update that there had been an additional 10 covid-19 related deaths since the previous figures were released on Thursday.

"A total of 564,370 tests have been conducted with 21,338 done in the last 24 hour cycle," he said.

The total number of recoveries to date is 10,104.

The breakdown of positive cases by province is:

  • Eastern Cape 2,569;
  • Free State 196;
  • Gauteng  2,633;
  • KwaZulu-Natal 1,777;
  • Limpopo 124;
  • Mpumalanga 97;
  • North West 81;
  • Northern Cape 40 and Western Cape 13,826.

TimesLIVE reported earlier on Saturday that the largest study undertaken yet of Covid-19 patients had found that the main risks for severe illness or death were age, male sex, obesity and underlying illness.

The British Medical Journal said the study involved more than 43,000 patients admitted to hospital in the UK.

