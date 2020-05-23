COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | These are the factors that put Covid-19 patients at risk of dying: UK boffins

23 May 2020 - 9:30

Latin America named virus epicenter as Trump seeks US reopening

WHO declared Latin America "a new epicenter" of the coronavirus pandemic as US President Donald Trump ramped up pressure on state and local governments to speed up the reopening of the reeling American economy.

Surges in infections across much of Central and South America have driven the global case count to nearly 5.2 million, with more than 337,000 deaths, even as hard-hit Europe and the US cautiously move into a recovery phase.

The death toll in Brazil has soared past 20,000, and with 310,000 reported cases, it has the third-biggest caseload in the world behind the US and Russia

-AFP