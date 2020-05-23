COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | These are the factors that put Covid-19 patients at risk of dying: UK boffins
23 May 2020 - 9:34
President @CyrilRamaphosa will this morning, Saturday, 23 May 2020, hold an engagement with traditional leadership to discuss the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic and matters related to the national lockdown. https://t.co/8ZqlqZ5kb1— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) May 23, 2020
23 May 2020 - 9:30
Latin America named virus epicenter as Trump seeks US reopening
WHO declared Latin America "a new epicenter" of the coronavirus pandemic as US President Donald Trump ramped up pressure on state and local governments to speed up the reopening of the reeling American economy.
Surges in infections across much of Central and South America have driven the global case count to nearly 5.2 million, with more than 337,000 deaths, even as hard-hit Europe and the US cautiously move into a recovery phase.
The death toll in Brazil has soared past 20,000, and with 310,000 reported cases, it has the third-biggest caseload in the world behind the US and Russia
23 May 2020 - 9:13
These are the factors that put Covid-19 patients at risk of dying: UK boffins
The largest study yet of Covid-19 patients has found that the main risks for severe illness or death are age, male sex, obesity and underlying illness.
The risk of death increases in obese men who are over 50 and heart, lung, liver and kidney disease, according to a study in the British Medical Journal of more than 43,000 patients admitted to hospital in the UK.
23 May 2020 - 9:00
A total of 17 599 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 988 new cases of #COVID19. Sadly, we report 28 new #COVID19 related deaths & send our condolences to the loved ones. The number of recoveries is 10104. Use a fabric face mask to prevent the spread of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/rVXfk1sCKy— NICD (@nicd_sa) May 22, 2020