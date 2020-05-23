South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | These are the factors that put Covid-19 patients at risk of dying: UK boffins

23 May 2020
A woman reacts as a healthcare worker wearing a protective gear takes a swab to test for the coronavirus at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, May 22, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Amit Dave

Latin America named virus epicenter as Trump seeks US reopening

WHO declared Latin America "a new epicenter" of the coronavirus pandemic as US President Donald Trump ramped up pressure on state and local governments to speed up the reopening of the reeling American economy.

Surges in infections across much of Central and South America have driven the global case count to nearly 5.2 million, with more than 337,000 deaths, even as hard-hit Europe and the US cautiously move into a recovery phase.

The death toll in Brazil has soared past 20,000, and with 310,000 reported cases, it has the third-biggest caseload in the world behind the US and Russia

-AFP

These are the factors that put Covid-19 patients at risk of dying: UK boffins

The largest study yet of Covid-19 patients has found that the main risks for severe illness or death are age, male sex, obesity and underlying illness.

The risk of death increases in obese men who are over 50 and heart, lung, liver and kidney disease, according to a study in the British Medical Journal of more than 43,000 patients admitted to hospital in the UK.

