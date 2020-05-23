South Africa

KZN education department slams circulation of 'old' video of MEC asking teachers not to return to school

23 May 2020 - 12:08 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
The KwaZulu-Natal education department has appealed to the public to ignore an old video of MEC Kwazi Mshengu asking teachers not to return to school
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has denounced a video circulating on social media of MEC Kwazi Mshengu asking teachers not to return to school.

In a statement issued on Saturday the department clarified that the video was old and was being circulated by “mischievous people” hell-bent on causing further confusion.

“We urge people to ignore that video.

“School management teams and teachers are expected to be at school on Monday, May 25.”

The department said premier Sihle Zikalala together with Mshengu would address the media on the state of readiness of schools in the province.

Meanwhile Mshengu took to social media late on Friday to express his dismay at two schools in the province being robbed of essential personal protective equipment.

He said on Twitter: “Two of our schools were broken into last night (Thursday) and PPEs stolen.”

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi confirmed the incidents but could not provide further details.

MORE

Back to school isn’t about saving lives, it’s a gamble on kids’ health

Behind the fictions spun by politicians about reopening schools is a frightening truth.
Ideas
2 days ago

IN QUOTES | Angie Motshekga says there's 'no need for drama' regarding back to school

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga believes there is "no need for drama" and says measures have been put in place regarding safety at schools
Politics
23 hours ago

'The biggest stress I am facing is the fact that I need to return to school during a pandemic'

Teenager Malikah Swail has pleaded with President Cyril Ramaphosa for schools not to reopen on June 1.
News
7 hours ago

