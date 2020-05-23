'The biggest stress I am facing is the fact that I need to return to school during a pandemic'

TimesLIVE is publishing her letter, in full, with only minor edits.

A letter of a very concerned matriculant

Dear President Cyril Ramaphosa, minister of basic education Angie Motshekga, deputy minister of basic education Enver Surty and every other member that has taken part in the joint decision to send us back to school on June 1.

My name is Malikah Swail, I am a 17-year-old grade 12 student and I attend Elsies River High School and I am writing to each and everyone in the education department and to the president, in extreme desperation as a concerned member of the youth of South Africa. I write this letter with tears in my eyes and a hopeful heart that it would actually be read and not just overlooked.

I am deeply concerned about the direction we are heading into as a country. I am also deeply disturbed by the fact that people we have entrusted, the people that God has entrusted to look after us as learners, has failed us. We have been failed by the people we have put our trust in, the people who were supposed to “care” for us.

The very same president who has taken an oath to always serve his country. Mr President, do you remember the oath you have taken on 15 February 2018? Mr President, you have taken an oath.

“I solemnly and sincerely promise that I will always devote myself to the well-being of the Republic and all of its people.” Those were the words of you, President Cyril Ramaphosa, but are you living up to the oath you have taken?

Now before I continue, firstly I would like to commend our president ... on the great job he has done thus far. President Ramaphosa, you have acted swiftly when you made the decision to close schools before the virus would have spread even more rapidly, and I commend you for this. And I commend minister Angie Motshekga for the role she has played in allowing schools to be closed for the duration of “lockdown”.

I have looked forward to my matric year for as long as I can remember, and I’m quite sure all matriculants right across South Africa have looked forward to this year as well. We have sacrificed endless nights, followed study timetables, had sleepless nights, endless stress and anxiety affiliated with exams. All of this to get where we are – grade 12.