South Africa

Two more arrests for Limpopo school burglaries, laptops and routers recovered

23 May 2020 - 10:48 By TimesLIVE
Police recovered five laptops and two Wi-Fi routers that were suspected to have been stolen during school burglaries in Limpopo.
Police recovered five laptops and two Wi-Fi routers that were suspected to have been stolen during school burglaries in Limpopo.   
Image: Supplied

Limpopo police have arrested another two suspects in connection with a recent spate of school burglaries in the Thohoyandou area.

Police also recovered five laptops and two Wi-Fi routers that were suspected to have been stolen during the burglaries.   

“Community members alerted the police about the presence of two men who were in possession of suspected stolen property in the Thohoyandou CBD. They then reacted swiftly and pounced on them. One of the suspects was found in possession of four laptops and the other had two Wi-Fi routers and one laptop.” 

The suspects, aged 22 and 27, were expected to appear in court soon.

READ MORE

130 arrested for burglary, vandalism and torching of schools since March

Things took an unexpected turn for a suspect in Kwa Thema on the East Rand when he was allegedly caught red-handed trying to rob the Nkumbulo High ...
News
4 days ago

Nearly 1,000 schools vandalised since start of lockdown, food stolen

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has expressed deep concern that 962 schools had been vandalised since the start of the lockdown.
News
3 weeks ago

Soshanguve pupils will go back to school soon… if there is one

Pupils in Soshanguve have reason to feel stressed. Along with their fear of contracting Covid-19 and missing much of the academic year is their ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Police to be probed after female jogger forced into police van South Africa
  2. SA is moving to a level 3 lockdown — but will Western Cape also be moving? South Africa
  3. Zweli Mkhize takes on top scientist over controversial lockdown comments South Africa
  4. More than 100,000 sign Mmusi Maimane's petition against reopening schools South Africa
  5. Will the tobacco ban be rolled into SA's level 3 lockdown regulations? South Africa

Latest Videos

Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
Township's new 'Mr Delivery'? Young entrepreneur’s R9 cycling delivery service ...
X